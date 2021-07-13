NCPS board amends budget at monthly meeting

The Nebraska City Public Schools board of education amended its 2020-2021 budget during its July monthly meeting.

The amendment was required because the district’s budget changed due to the sale of the Pioneer Academy to Southeast Community College, the refinancing of the district’s 2015 series of Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund (QCPUF) bonds, and unexpected expenses relating to the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the district’s school nutrition and cooperative funds.

NCPS Superintendent Mark Fritch told the board the budget changes were made without any levy increase and without a request for additional tax dollars.

During the meeting, Fritch commended Nebraska City Middle School Principal Ethan Pellatz and Nebraska City High School Principal Brian Hoover for their work at updating and consolidating the annual student fees policy.

Fritch noted that lunch prices did not change for the coming school year, and that students would receive free lunches, except for a la carte or extra items purchased by individual students.

Fritch also announced that the district received a $24,000 spring 2021 school nutrition grant from No Kid Hungry to support NCPS’ school breakfast and summer meals work.

Board members approved replacing the cooler at Nebraska City Middle School. Cost of this work will be reimbursed to the district through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II).

The board also approved making a $125,000 principal payment on the district’s Tax Anticipation Notes (TANs). It also approved the 2021-2022 handbooks for students, certified staff, and Chromebook users.

The next regularly scheduled NCPS board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Central Office, 1700 14th Ave.