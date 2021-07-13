NC Movie Series continues on Saturday

Nebraska City News-Press

The next installment in the 2021 Downtown Summer Movie Series will be Saturday, July 17. The scheduled movie is Toy Story 4.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

July 24 Cars

July 31 Onward

The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City on Saturdays in the summer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee.

The 2021 season is sponsored in part with a grant from the Steinhart Foundation.