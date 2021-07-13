Durr Art Exhibit

Relatives of the artist John C. Durr gathered in Nebraska City Friday afternoon to see the exhibit, “John C. Durr: The Last Decade,” in the Kimmel Gallery of the Morton-James Public Library and to share a meal with family and friends. The exhibit, which will conclude July 30, is on display during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-874-5609 for additional information.