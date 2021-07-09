Otoe County Commissioners discuss cemetery expansion

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners spent part of its Tuesday, July 6, meeting discussing possible zoning changes to the Bunten/Avondale/Centennial Cemetery located at County Roads 3 and C.

Royce Kreitman, who owns property north of the cemetery, told the board he and a group of his neighbors oppose opening up additional property for the cemetery, which has seen burials from 1873 to 2018.

Kreitman said he has seen one person care-taking the cemetery property, but he is unsure how long that arrangement will continue.

Jerad Sornson, chair of the county board of commissioners, said any change in zoning would have to go before the county planning commissioners and the board of commissioners, and he said he believes passing a zoning change would be unlikely.

The board also approved signing an amendment to the agreement with Election Systems and Software LLC to extend the county’s contract with the company for an additional three years.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners has changed its meetings to an every-other-Tuesday schedule. The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the Otoe County Courthouse.