Monthly Food Distribution in NC

Nebraska City News-Press

The July produce and food distributions will be at a different location. During the summer months Steinhart Park becomes congested and the road becomes blocked causing a disruption for many people. Therefore the distributions will be held at the Bethel Church at 2400 Central Avenue.

The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in Nebraska City with the produce distribution on Thursday, July 15 from 2-3pm at Bethel Church.

They will return to Nebraska City on Friday, July 16 from 11:30 to 1pm at Bethel Church for the food distribution.

Clients receiving food are asked NOT to come early as it causes congestion. They will not run out of food.