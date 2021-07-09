Indian Cave hosts Campfire Christmas in July

Nebraska City News-Press

For a touch of holiday cheer at a beautiful park, bring the family to Indian Cave State Park on July 16-17 for the 8th Annual Campfire Christmas in July.

Traditional holiday activities include Santa, lighted Polar Express hayrack rides, a Yule log quest and a Christmas-themed outdoor movie. Try your hand at the antler toss, snowball toss and toilet seat horseshoes. Snack on tin roof sundaes, funnel cakes, fried oreos and shaved ice.

New this year will be a flash light reindeer pellet round up on Friday night. On Saturday Santa’s real live reindeer will be here awaiting Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Other activities throughout the weekend include a campground decorating competition, kids’ pony rides, a waterslide, face painter and a half-price youth lifetime permit drawing. Visitors on July 17 also may enjoy browsing the Jingle Bell Junk & Craft Market.

For a full schedule, visit Calendar,OutdoorNebraska.gov or call the park at 402-883-2575 for more details. A park entry permit is required for each vehicle entering the park.