Game and Parks seeks input for annual summer turkey survey

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is encouraging the public’s participation in its annual summer turkey survey, which is continuing through Aug. 31.

The survey provides useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and how many poults, or young turkeys, survive the summer brood-rearing period. These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys.

During the months of July and August, survey participants may report all turkey observations they make. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/turkeybroodsurvey for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.

“We had great participation last year and had more observations than the rest of the Great Plains states combined,” said Luke Meduna, Game and Parks’ big game program manager. “Please consider participating so we can use this information in our management and keep Nebraska as a great place to hunt turkeys.”