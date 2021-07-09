Community News Briefs, 7-13

Hot Topics returns to Scooter’s tomorrow

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce Inc., announces "Mental Health and Well Being of Children and Families" as the topic for tomorrow’s (July 14) Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Jessica Eckhardt and Lindsey Teten from Arbor Psychiatric and Wellness.

They will be giving us some ideas of coping skills and understanding why our mental wellness is so important for our children and our families.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. And is held at Scooter's Coffee, S. 11th St.

Call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654 or visit www.nebraskacity.com/calendar

Library board sets afternoon meeting

The Morton-James Public Library board will host its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the library, 923 1st Corso.

JJ Palmtag to sponsor weekly Market July 15

The 2021 Nebraska City Farmers Market continues on Thursday, July 15. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale.

The July 15 Farmers Market sponsor will be JJ Palmtag. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for Market attendees.

The Farmers Market is open from 3:45 until 6 p.m. Thursdays until the end of August. It is located on 8th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Corso.