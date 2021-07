Nebraska City News-Press

Blue Star Mothers awarded Quilts of Valor to five area veterans on Saturday, July 3, in Steinhart Lodge. Because of their military positions, two veterans asked that their names and photos not be shared.

The three veterans pictured are James Jessen of Lincoln, U.S. Army; Terry C. Kleineweber of Nebraska City, U.S. Navy; and James A. Walker III of Nebraska City, U.S. Army.