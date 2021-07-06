State senators voice opposition to health education standards

Nebraska City News-Press

Thirty Nebraska State Senators have attached their names to a resolution instructing school boards across the state to oppose the Nebraska Department of Education’s new Health Standards.

According to a press release from State Senator Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear—they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. Albrecht’s release states that senators are disappointed that despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to objections and concerns.

The press release continued that Nebraskans can always count on parents and local school boards to take action. The Nebraska State Senators listed below have agreed to respect parents as the first educators of their children. The senators therefore call on local school boards in the state to adopt resolutions to reject the proposed NDE Health Education Standards and retain local control over the content of their health curriculums.

Joining Albrecht in opposing the proposed standards are Senator Julia Slama (LD 1), Senator Robert Clements (LD 2), Senator Robert Hilkemann (LD 4), Senator Mike McDonnell (LD 5), Senator John Arch (LD 14), Senator Ben Hansen (LD 16), Senator Brett Lindstrom (LD 18), Senator Mike Flood (LD 19), Speaker Mike Hilgers (LD 21), Senator Mike Moser (LD 22), Senator Bruce Bostelman (LD 23), Senator Suzanne Geist (LD 25), Senator Myron Dorn (LD 30), Senator Rich Pahls (LD 31), Senator Tom Brandt (LD 32), Senator Steve Halloran (LD 33), Senator Curt Friesen (LD 34), Senator Ray Aguilar (LD 35), Senator John Lowe (LD 37), Senator Dave Murman (LD 38), Senator Lou Ann Linehan (LD 39), Senator Tim Gragert (LD 40), Senator Tom Briese (LD 41), Senator Mike Groene (LD 42), Senator Tom Brewer (LD 43), Senator Dan Hughes (LD 44), Senator Rita Sanders (LD 45), Senator Steve Erdman (LD 47), and Senator John Stinner (LD 48).