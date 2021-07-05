Treestock dividens soar at Steinhart Park

Treestock dividends are soaring days after the independence celebration at Steinhart Park.

The dividend pay off in this instance amounted to music, community and positive vibes which resounded around and through the day on Saturday, July 3.

Treestock involved live music accompanied by a cornhole tournament and food trucks that kept all well fed.

Tammy Partsch of the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce said there had always been a desire to enhance the experience for all those who come to enjoy Jaycee Fireworks Show.

“We’ve wanted for a long time to capitalize on the people who come to Nebraska City for the Fourth of July. This all-day concert was born out of that desire,” Partsch said.

Although this celebration ties together with a year-long celebration of the 150th Arbor Day, it’s likely to come back in 2022.

Partsch noted the features of the event, not only the diverse music offerings, the cornhole tournament, and the wonderful food, but also the connection that the event brought with folks coming from out-of-town and out-of-state, to be a part of Treestock.

“It’s been a good community thing with out reach and the ability to keep growing,” she said.

Treestock is part of a big year for NCTC. Of course the 150th Arbor Day is a highlight, but AppleJack looms this fall and looks to be as fun as ever.

Last year, NCTC stretched out the Applejack Festival so people could have fun with smaller crowds to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

By having three weeks of fun, Partsch said NCTC also was able to inspire extra visits to Nebraska City.

“I think people always knew they could come on different weekends. They just needed permission to do so.”

AppleJack will have its opening weekend in 2021 with events like the parade and the car show, but folks will come back on two other weekends, one which celebrates orchards with the “Taste of AppleJack” and one that celebrates the parks as the Nebraska Game and Parks celebrates its 100th birthday.

The Arbor Lodge State Park was the state’s first historical park.

AppleJack works really well as a spread out celebration.

“We want people to know they can come throughout the entire fall,” Partsch said.