Army Corps supports full length Missouri River navigation season

The Missouri River Water Management Division reduced navigation flow support as of July 1 for the second half of the navigation flow support season.

“We continue to monitor conditions throughout the basin and make adjustments as necessary. We will provide a full update for key stakeholders and the media on our regular July 8 call,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.

Per the July 1 System storage check, and as outlined in the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Master Water Control Manual, the service level to support navigation will be reduced 1,500 cubic feet per second from full-service levels. The 2021 navigation flow support season length will be a full 8-months, ending on Dec. 1 at the mouth in St. Louis.

Drought conditions continue in the upper Missouri River basin. Reducing navigation flow support is a necessary water conservation measure to ensure continued service to all the authorized purposes for the short- and long-term. The decrease in stage due to the reduced flow support will be less than half a foot. Actual stages will depend on the amount, timing, and location of tributary inflow below Gavins Point dam.

