Tree City Garden Club hosts meeting

Nebraska City News-Press

The Tree City Garden Club met June 17 at the home of Cheryl Wirth. Carol Lanning opened the meeting with a prayer. Cheryl Wirth read last month’s minutes and the financial report.

Cheryl and Carol gave a report of the State Meeting, which was held the weekend of June 4, 5 and 6 in Lincoln. The group enjoyed a tour of the Backyard Farmer, and especially a speaker from Lauritzen Gardens.

Margo Blobaum told the group how to raise irises, and facts about the history of blooming, and why some don’t bloom year after year, and some do.

Two new members were welcomed. They are Jeanette Eilers and Vonna Grooman. Anyone who would like to be a member can contact President Carol Lanning or any club member.

Rosie Pfeiffer recently named the June Garden of the Month winners. They are Wayne and Patty Ried at 127 Ridgeview Ave. Anyone can be nominated for the Garden of the Month award.

A plant exchange was held between members. Cheryl served refreshments.

The next meeting is to be determined.