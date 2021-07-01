Scholarship winners introduced at NC Rotary meeting

Two winners of Kimmel/Rotary Scholarships were present at the Wednesday, June 30, meeting of the Nebraska City Rotary Club at Valentino’s Restaurant.

Lilly Frields, a graduate of Nebraska City Public School, and Brianna Fulton, a graduate of Lourdes Central Catholic, were at the meeting.

Five $2,000 Kimmel/Rotary Scholarships were awarded this year. Winners of the award each year are graduating high school seniors from the Nebraska City Public School, Lourdes Central Catholic or the Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired.

Winners are selected by a scholarship committee of the Nebraska City Community Foundation with preferred candidates planning to attend colleges in the state of Nebraska.

The Kimmel/Rotary Scholarships are named in memory of Richard Kimmel, who was an active member of the Nebraska City Rotary Club. Funds for the scholarships come from the Kimmel Foundation.

Frields participated in a wide spectrum of activities at Nebraska City High School. She was active in fine arts programs and competed in athletics. She will attend Nebraska Wesleyan and plans a double-major in music and psychology, the combination of which will result in an occupation of music therapy. Frields said music therapy can be used to enhance the lives of those dealing with Alzheimers and other dementia related ailments.

Fulton completed a career of athletic and academic excellence at Lourdes Central Catholic. She will continue with both pursuits at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she will run track and field and major in biology. She hopes to pursue a career as a dietitian.

Other scholarship winners this year are Clay Stovall and Mya Bartman of Nebraska City High School and Karlie Olson of Lourdes Central Catholic.