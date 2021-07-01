Northwest Missouri State commencement

Nebraska City News-Press

The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2021 spring trimester.

Degree recipients include: bachelor of science (B.S.), bachelor of science in education (B.S. Ed.), bachelor of technology (B.T.), bachelor of arts (B.A.), bachelor of fine arts (B.F.A.), master of science (M.S.), bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences (B.S. CLS), bachelor of science in medical technology (B.S. MT), master of arts (M.A.), master of business administration (M.B.A.), master of science in education (M.S. Ed.), and education specialist (Ed. Spec.)

*** Summa Cum Laude (cumulative grade point average of 3.95 to 4.0 on a 4.0 scale)

** Magna Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.75 to 3.94)

* Cum Laude (cumulative GPA of 3.50 to 3.74)

Otoe County graduates are:

Matteo Manuel Antunez, bachelor of science, data science/informatics: computer sciences

Sage Beers, bachelor of science, accounting***

Elizabeth Rae Johnson, bachelor of science in education, agricultural education*