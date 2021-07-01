NDA poultry photo contest deadline announced

Nebraska City News-Press

If you’re in 4-H or FFA, have a passion for poultry and like to take photos, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s (NDA) annual Poultry Photo Contest is for you! This year’s contest will be even easier to enter as NDA is accepting photo entries online.

Official contest rules and entry forms are available at nda.nebraska.gov. The deadline to submit photos is July 15.

“4-H and FFA members work hard every day caring for their poultry and show birds,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NDA’s annual Poultry Photo Contest gives them another opportunity to showcase their birds and take pride in their work. We look forward to seeing this year’s creative photos and hope that the new online entry process will make it even easier for people to submit photos.

Winners of NDA’s Poultry Photo Contest will be announced this fall. NDA will feature winning photos throughout the year in promotional materials, an online calendar, and on social media. NDA teammates will judge photo contest entries based on originality, composition and photographic skills.

Submit entries online at https://tinyurl.com/NDAPhotoContest.

The contest also gives NDA the opportunity to share information on biosecurity measures that poultry owners can use to keep their flocks healthy and prevent the spread of diseases.

Bird owners in Nebraska should always practice sound biosecurity measures to help prevent diseases like Virulent or Exotic Newcastle Disease and avian influenza.

If a disease outbreak is suspected, poultry owners can call their local veterinarian or NDA at 800-831-0550.