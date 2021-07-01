Lofte Community Theater production features Frields

An upcoming musical production at the Lofte Community Theater in Manley will feature a Nebraska City lead later this month.

Lilly Frields, a 2021 graduate of Nebraska City High School is starring as a lead character in "I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!.”

According to the Lofte Facebook page, the show is a touching musical which follows two soul mates as they navigate the perils of 50 years of love, quarrels, and marriage, all set to a tuneful, charming score. The two-person show has been re-imagined to have a cast of eight with four sets of couples playing Agnes and Michael at different stages of life.

Frields, as the youngest Agnes character, will take the audience through the couple’s wedding and a pregnancy. Other versions of the Agnes character will deal with child rearing, the complications of an empty nest and the beauty of looking back on a life of adventures.

“It’s really a good story,” Frields said.

It’s also a challenging role.

Frields said she acquainted herself with 35 pages of spoken lines and song lyrics. That would be intimidating for most.

“It’s a little scary,” said Frields of the experience. “This one is very demanding.”

Although this will be the first lead role for Frields, she is no stranger to the stage at Manley, with this being her sixth production.

That experience, and a background in speech at Nebraska City High School, have Frields prepared to meet the challenge.

Performances of "I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!" are set for July 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 1. Shows start at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Doors open an hour before the show starts. To purchase tickets online visit http://lofte.org/tickets.