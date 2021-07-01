John C. Durr: The Last Decade art exhibit opens

Nebraska City News-Press

The Morton-James Public Library is pleased to announce the re-opening of its Kimmel Gallery with an exhibit entitled John C. Durr: The Last Decade.

John Durr began painting and cooking as a child. He considered both to be great outlets for creative expression. Growing up in Nebraska City and Omaha, Durr was the oldest of 10 children and enjoyed exploring the world of art whenever and however he could. He was half French, half Irish, which explained his love of cooking, and his great sense of humor.

Durr painted a wide variety of subjects over the years, from farmland and golf courses to abstracts. He also painted murals. His sense of humor and love of cuisine are paramount in several paintings that reference French food and culture, but his Nebraska roots and love of wide-open spaces frequently inspired paintings drawn from the memories of his childhood in Nebraska City.

Durr used texture, color and sometimes, spices, in many of his paintings to allow the viewer a more intimate experience of his art. As his style evolved and changed, Durr’s approach to iconic Midwestern landscapes, especially the skies, gained widespread attention. John’s preferred medium was acrylic, but he was fluent in oil, watercolor, charcoal and pastel as well.

One word that would describe his artistic career is variety. He continually drove himself to conquer new techniques, styles, and subject matter.

John passed away Oct. 30, 2020. His wife, Stephanie Heller Durr, would like to share his artwork with the Nebraska City community. His work will be on display through the month of July 2021 in the Kimmel Gallery.

The exhibit is available for viewing during regular Library Hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.n. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MJPL is located at 923 1st Corso.