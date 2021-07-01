Iowa State University Dean’s List

Nebraska City News-Press

Aaron John Mead has been named to the Ivy College of Business dean's list at Iowa State University.

The dean's list recognizes students who have carried at least 12 credit hours of graded or S-F courses with a 3.50 grade-point average or above for the semester.

Mead is the son of Tammie Heller of Syracuse and Ron Mead of Des Moines, Iowa.

He is the grandson of Cheryl Hauptman of Nebraska City and the late Philip Dean Hauptman, Ken and Carol Arthur of Omaha.

He is the great-grandson of Nina Arthur of Nebraska City.