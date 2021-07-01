Chadron State announces spring honors lists

Nebraska City News-Press

Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for spring 2021 academic honors.

Aubrey Bando of Nebraska City was named to the president's list, which contains students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Justin Gress of Syracuse was named to the dean's list, which contains students with a 3.5 or higher grade point average.

To qualify for either list, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.