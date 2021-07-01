Briar Cliff announces Dean’s List

Nebraska City News-Press

Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced that 291 students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year, including 84 students who achieved a perfect grade point average of 4.0.

Quintin Vasa of Nebraska City and Logan Ehlers of Shenandoah were among the 84 students with a 4.0 average for the semester.

Full-time students who have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or greater and part-time students who complete six or more credits in a semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 are eligible for the dean’s list.