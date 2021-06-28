PSC women’s basketball staff hosts youth camp

Nebraska and Missouri youth basketball players gained excellent training and instruction during the recent Peru State girls' basketball camp that took place June 7 through 10 at the college.

Bobcat women's basketball head coach Ian Holleran directed the camp, along with new assistant coach Brianna Bogard and graduate assistant Joshua Kruzel.

Youth from Missouri and Nebraska participated in the camps. Each camper received a T-shirt as part of the camp, which focused on a variety of basketball skill development, as well as team play.

Those attending the camp were from the following cities: Johnson – Leighton Edwards; Rock Port, Mo. – Raylynn Jenkins, Landry Kelly, Kamryn Lair, Leah Meyerkorth, Taylor Amthor, Audrey Meyerkorth, Ella Meyerkorth, Addison Maifeld, and Avery Meyerkorth; Nebraska City – Annastyn DuVal, Quinn O'Donnell, Isabelle Johnson, and Elizabeth Poggemeyer; Omaha – Alaeya Randle, Akazja Foster, Ayanna Hill, Andrea Waller, Sierra Thomas, Assata Lytle, Aaliyah Farmer, Ella Holtzclaw, and Malaya Wagner; and Auburn – Jordyn Larson.

Coach Holleran was pleased with the turnout for the camp and enthusiasm shown by those in attendance.

At the present time, the Peru State women's basketball team will open its 2021-22 schedule at home on Oct. 23 against Doane at 4 p.m.