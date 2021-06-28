NCTC announces opening of Relax and Unwind Coffee Shop on July 2

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces the grand opening of the newest business in Nebraska City, Relax and Unwind Coffee Shop.

Join NCTC in welcoming Joshua and Kayti Hayes as they open up their new shop in Fareway Meat and Grocery, 1738 S. 11th St.

This is the Hayes’ third location, and they also own a food truck.

Relax and Unwind is located in the southeast corner of Fareway with its own entrance inside.

Relax and Unwind is a coffee shop serving breakfast and lunch options, smoothies, energy drinks, delicious coffees and more. Stop in July 2 for the grand opening.

Relax and Unwind opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The drive-thru opens at 7 a.m.

Don’t miss the Relax and Unwind ribbon cutting on Tuesday, July 6, at 8 a.m.

Please call the NCTC office for more information, 402-873-6654, or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar

