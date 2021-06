The Nebraska City Food Pantry will participate in the Channel 10-11 Can Care-a-van tomorrow (June 17) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drop-off sites in Nebraska City are the First United Methodist Church of Nebraska City, 1023 1st Ave.; Walmart, 2101 S. 11th St.; and Fareway, 1738 S. 11th St.

All donations remain local and are appreciated.