KHN will host portrait show June 14 to Aug. 6

Nebraska City News-Press

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents “Neurofibromatosis: A Portrait of Nebraska” by Rachel Mindrup on display from June 14 to Aug. 6.

Mindrup is an assistant professor of drawing and painting and the Richard L. Deming, MD endowed chair in medical humanities at Creighton University in Omaha.

Her current painting practice is about the study of the figure and portraiture in art and its relation to medicine, healing and identity. Her son Henry’s diagnosis has been the motivation behind her series of portraits, “Many Faces of Neurofibromatosis (NF).”

Through this series of paintings, Mindrup is the conduit, transforming genetic complications into something secondary and portraying the individual personalities first.

Using social media as a connection, Mindrup hopes to raise funds, educate, and ideally find a cure for NF.

The select portraits displayed at KHN all represent Nebraskans living with NF.

Mindrup received her BFA from the University of Nebraska-Kearney and then continued with atelier studies at the Art Academy of Los Angeles.

She received her MFA from the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University.

She is currently painting someone with NF from all 50 states to bring to Washington D.C. when advocating for federal funding for NF research.

Mindrup’s work has been shown nationally and internationally including the Queens Museum in Queens, NY, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses, Georgia Regents University and Washington University Medical School.

Her client list includes Kiewit Corporation, Boys Town, Creighton University, Boys Town National Research Hospital, and the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Her artwork is held in many private collections including those of primatologist Jane Goodall and Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

The Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts is located at 801 Third Corso in Nebraska City and is regularly open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m and by appointment. The exhibit is free, handicapped accessible, and open to the public.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year—a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world.

KHN’s gallery program hosts approximately six exhibitions annually, showcasing the work of regional artists and alumni residents.

KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Inc.