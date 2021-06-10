Council meeting includes ARPA, discussion of park vandalism

The Nebraska City City Council met on Monday, June 7, and took the following actions:

Approved the rezoning of a parcel located at 720 2nd Corso from R-2 to C-2;

Passed a resolution to revise the city’s personnel manual to include the provision that part-time employees receive neither vacation nor sick time;

Passed a motion ratifying all actions taken at 2020/2021 council meetings on Nov. 16, Dec. 7, Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18, Feb. 1 and 15, March 1 and 15, April 5 and 19, and May 3 because of an amendment to the Open Meetings Act brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic;

Discussed how to set the sale value of a house at 1402 1st Corso that had been used by Nebraska City Rescue emergency medical services personnel as quarters; and

Approved advertising for bids for the 2021 Street Improvements Asphalt Overlay Project.

Council members also began discussions on how the city can use American Rescue Plan Act funds, the first half of which is set to arrive later this month.

Nebraska City City Administrator Lou Leone estimated that the city could receive $1,372,617 from the federal government to offset economic and health-related impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked the council to provide him with a list of potential projects.

The council also discussed vandalism in the city restrooms.

The council asked Nebraska City Public Properties Commissioner Vic Johns to seek estimates on additional surveillance cameras to be used around the restrooms in city parks and at the public restrooms on Central Avenue.

Johns said he would also investigate increasing lighting around the park restrooms in an effort to deter vandals.

Johns asked the public to contact the Nebraska City Police Department if they see suspicious activity around any of the city’s public restrooms.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.