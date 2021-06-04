Radler Bike Festival ride routes shared

Nebraska City News-Press

The Radler Bike Festival at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City will be held June 5 and 6.

Participants have the option of riding a 20-, 40-, or 60-mile loop each day.

Saturday’s routes will stretch north from Nebraska City, with Sunday’s routes traveling through the city and south to Brownville.

Bicyclists will be riding on area streets, county roads, and highways.

Motorists are asked to please use caution when driving and be extra alert for bicyclists on these marked routes. The routes and festival schedule can be viewed at radlerbikefestival.com.

Saturday’s ride begins with the 60-mile start at 1 p.m., followed by the 40- and 20- mile starts at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday’s ride will be a mass start at 9 a.m.