Public invited to attend summer events at Bethel Church

Nebraska City News-Press

Spend every other Friday evening at 7 p.m. throughout the summer at Bethel Church of Nebraska City by the fire light, roasting marshmallows in our outdoor worship area.

Bring a brown bag picnic dinner for yourself and your family if you would like, while we chat about The Chosen episodes and the life of Jesus. Then, at dusk, enjoy season one of The Chosen under the stars on a big screen with your family and friends.

This is a community event sponsored by the Bethel Church E-Team and in conjunction with our Annual Summer Fireside Chats.

Free Will donations are appreciated. The funds raised will go toward needed supplies as well as to The Chosen Pay It Forward program to fund future episodes and seasons.

Popcorn and Water will be available.

Bring your own brown bag picnic dinner if you would like and a lawn chair.

The schedule of Season 1 discussions/episodes are:

June 4 - Get to know you - 7 p.m. - Dusk-Episode 1

June 18 - Chat 1 - 7 p.m. -Dusk - Episode 2

July 2 - Chat 2 - 7 p.m. -DuskEpisode 3

July 16 -Chat 3 -7 p.m. -DuskEpisode 4

July 30 -Chat 4 -7 p.m. -DuskEpisode 5

Aug. 13 - Chat 5 - 7 p.m. - Dusk - Episode 6

Aug. 27 -Chat 6 - 7 p.m.-Dusk Episode 7

Sept. 10 - Chat 7- 7 p.m.- SEASON FINALE PARTY / RAFFLE DRAWING -Episode 8