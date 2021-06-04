New Peru State College president visits NC Rotary

Peru State College’s current and incoming presidents, along with the chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club May 26 to discuss the college’s change in leadership.

President Dr. Dan Hanson, who will retire June 30, introduced Chancellor Paul Turman and incoming PSC President Dr. Michael Evans at the Wednesday meeting.

Turman spoke about the process he and the search committee went through after Hanson announced his plans to retire last August.

Turman said he visited with different groups of campus representatives to determine what students, staff, alumni, and others wanted in the 34th president of Peru State College.

Seventy-four applicants were considered, and 13 took part in a first round of interviews, said Turman. Of those, seven semi-finalists were chosen, and four finalists were invited to Peru State for a college tour and final interviews, he said.

Evans said he and his wife, Joanna, “fell in love with the college and the community” and are “deeply excited” to come to Peru.

“We felt it in our bones and we really wanted to get here,” he said, adding that they both want to see students “take that quiet, daring dream, bring it out, give it a shot, and make it real.”

Evans grew up in Greencastle, Ind., and worked as a journalist for 13 years before deciding to follow his dream of becoming a college professor.

He earned his doctorate and masters in folklore from Indiana University and his bachelor’s in English and philosophy from Bowdoin College.

Most recently, he has been the vice presidents for academic affairs and chief academic officer for Southern New Hampshire University campus-based program in Manchester, N.H. He previously served as the provost of Unity College in Maine, and was the interim dean and a 14-year faculty member at Indiana University.

“We are following in impossible footsteps,” said Evans, “but we will do our best to keep up.”

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th St.

PSC alumnus Cole Sharp is the club’s new president. Call (402) 873-0530 for more information.