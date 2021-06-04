Cornhole tourney supports Vets Building

The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building benefited from a Saturday cornhole tournament hosted by Dinty Moore’s Bar. The tournament raised $1,560 for the building renovation. The Veterans Memorial Building was also the location for three Quilts of Valor presentations by the Blue Star Mothers of Nebraska, Nebraska City Chapter 1. Thirteen veterans received hand-made quilts during the three ceremonies, bringing the total quilts created and presented by the Nebraska City chapter to 111 since 2017.