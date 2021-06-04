100th Quilt of Valor presented at NC

Blue Star Mothers, Chapter 1 in Nebraska City, awarded Quilts of Valor to 14 area veterans in honor of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. Roger A. Norton of Nebraska City, center, received the 100th quilt the group has made to honor veterans since presenting their first quilt in 2017. Group members Mary Ann Holland, Keitha Thomson, Kimberly Holland Schneider, Tammy Chase, and Lucille Sharp presented quilts to Louis J. Krunk of Nebraska City, Marvin L. Penning of Nebraska City, Robert D. Wilhelm of Unadilla, Dean E. Brinkman of Lincoln, Jeffrey W. Schmitz of Nebraska City, Alan L. Shubert and Ronald L. Shubert of Shubert, Arlin R. Stutheit of Nebraska City, Elisha A. Allen of Syracuse, Allan M. Behrends of Nebraska City, Matthew J. Driever of Union, Terry C. Kleineweber of Nebraska City, and Robert Spevak of Dunbar during the weekend events at the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building. Look for more Memorial Day coverage in a future issue of the News-Press.