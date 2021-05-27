Vets Building will be open this weekend

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building will be open tomorrow (May 29) and Sunday, May 30.

The community can come see the improvements that have taken place.

Blue Star Mothers Chapter No. 1 of Nebraska City, will be presenting Quilts of Valor to local veterans.

Live music will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a free-will donation concert by Bunky Christiansen, the Traveling Troubadour.

The weekend lineup is as follows:

Saturday, May 29: Building open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Military memorabilia will be on display.

Quilts of Valor presentations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Live music at 5 p.m. on the parking lot. Bring your lawn chairs.

Concert with Bunky Christiansen 7 to 9 p.m. Donations accepted at the gate. Bring your lawn chairs.

Sunday, May 30: Building open from 1 to 4 p.m. Military memorabilia will be on display.

Quilts of Valor presentation at 2 p.m.

Donations will go toward the restoration of the building will be accepted at all the weekend’s events.

The building is located at 801 1st Corso, and its restoration has been the project of the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project board of directors.

Dinty Moore’s will host a fund-raising cornhole tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, for the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project. Call or text 402-873-2041 to sign up.

The Nebraska City Eagles Club will be the site of a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by karaoke at 7 p.m.