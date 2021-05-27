Summer Movie Series returns June 5 in NC

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is excited to announce the lineup for the 2021 Downtown Summer Movie Series.

The Downtown Summer Movie Series will kick off Saturday, June 5, with 2019’s The Lion King. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

June 12: Abominable

June 19: Frozen II

June 26: Dolittle

July 3: NO MOVIE—Treestock Concert and Nebraska City Jaycees Fireworks at Steinhart Park

July 10: The Angry Birds Movie 2

July 17: Toy Story 4

July 24: Cars

July 31: Onward

The movies are free to the public. They begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City on Saturdays in the summer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Snacks are usually provided for a small fee.

The Downtown Summer Movie Series was cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 season is sponsored with a grant from the Steinhart Foundation.