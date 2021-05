Nebraska City Public Schools closed out the 2020-2021 school year with an outdoor ceremony honoring district employees for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, or 30 years of service. Not pictured is 25-year district employee Elizabeth Arnold.

Pictured in the included photo are twenty-year honorees: Ray Girard, Brian Johnson, Dominic Martacho, Stephanie Stanek, and Jara Tharp.

See all the photos in the May 25 News-Press.