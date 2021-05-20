Morton James sets Summer Reading Program theme

Nebraska City News-Press

The 2021 Morton-James Public Library Summer Reading Program theme is “Tails and Tales.”

Six weeks of programming begins on June 1 with a downtown Scavenger Hunt.

The first stop is the Library where participants can pick up the Scavenger Hunt work sheet and start the hunt.

Thank you to the following businesses and organizations for serving as poster locations: Brown’s Shoe Fit, Crush Boutique, G.A.R. Hall/ Civil War Museum, Kimmel-Harding-Nelson Center for the Arts, Little Things Boutique, Nebraska City Florist, Nebraska City News-Press and Partners for Otoe County.

The rest of the programs will be pre-recorded videos plus Story Times in the park, all with a focus on our community.

For more information about the launch of summer programs, visit www. morton-jamespubliclibrary.com

Take and Make Craft Kits will be available for pickup starting Monday, May 24, and weekly craft videos will be posted starting June 1.

Paper instructions will also be included in the kits.

One bag includes all eight crafts for the summer.

No registration needed, families can come into the Library to pick up kits.

There will be Online Story Times available in June and July.

In-person park Story Times will be held at the Wildwood Shelter at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, and Wednesday, July 7.

Reading Club for students in pre-school through twelfth grade will run in June and July.

Registrations and reading logs can be picked up starting May 24.

Prize packages will be given out at the end of the summer.

While you are picking up your Make and Take Craft Kit or your reading log, be sure to stop by the Children’s Desk and sign up for the Mountain Bike Drawing!

This is a 24-inch mountain bike donated by Lifetime Vision Center. One entry per child from June 1 to July 31.

Please visit the Library website at www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com or stop into the Library at 923 1st Corso for more information.