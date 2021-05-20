Locals receive degrees at UN-L

Nebraska City News-Press

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. The 3,512 graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.

Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman, delivered the keynote address during the undergraduate ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium.

Jennifer Clarke, professor of food science and technology, and statistics, and director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates May 7 at the arena.

The May exercises were the first time since December 2019 — before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — that the university held full-fledged commencement ceremonies in person. Graduates and their guests were required to wear face coverings at the commencement venues, and all seating was socially distanced. All participating students, faculty and staff had to receive a negative COVID-19 test result in the days leading up to the ceremonies.

Area graduates receiving degrees were:

Bennet

Carter Ryan Nelson, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, bachelor of fine arts.

Jessalyn Elizabeth Petta, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction.

Carly Jo Poskochil, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science with high distinction.

Cook

Lydia Marie Needham, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.

Dunbar

Alexandria Noreen Richardson, College of Engineering, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering.

Eagle

McKenna Rae Machal, Graduate Studies, master of education.

Johnson

Kacie Leigh Hahn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural education.

Samantha L. Teten, Graduate Studies, master of science.

Nebraska City

Susan Patricia Armstrong, Graduate Studies, master of education.

Laura Karolyn Box, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of science with high distinction.

Margaret Grace Funke, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.

Andrew Johns, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism.

Aaron Joseph Miller, College of Law, juris doctor.

Whitney Rose Parker, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.

Kendall Beth Werts, College of Business, bachelor of science in business administration.

Otoe

Morgan Elizabeth Leefers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in agricultural and environmental sciences communication with high distinction, bachelor of science in agricultural economics with high distinction.

Palmyra

Olivia Leigh Wensel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of science in animal science.

Syracuse

Mitchell Ross McWilliams, Graduate Studies, master of professional accountancy.

Hunter James Paden, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.

Union

Dylan Grayson Widger, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, bachelor of journalism.