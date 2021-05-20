Local Church to host patriotic service

Nebraska City News-Press

Military veterans, active service men and women, deceased veterans’ families, and the general public are invited to the 2021 Patriotic Worship Service at Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

The service which is held to honor the military men and women who have protected our nation’s freedoms, begins at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, at the church, located five miles south of Johnson on Nebraska Highway 105.

Tom Rother, squad leader of the Elite Recondo Platoon during the Viet Nam War will be speaking. Tom received two Purple Hearts, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device for Heroism, and the Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device for Heroism.

The family of Dennis Bohling, who served in Viet Nam and received a Purple Heart and the family of Emil Bohling, who served during World War II will receive the flags folded by the Military Honor Guard in honor of their service to our country.

Immediately following the Patriotic Worship Serve a lunch at no charge will be served.