LCC celebrates 160 years of Catholic education

Julie Davis

During commencement ceremonies on May 16, members of the Lourdes Central Catholic Class of 2021 were recognized for their achievements.

Members of the class are:

Maxwell Lee Baumert

Grand Canyon University/Major: Sports Management.

Grand Canyon University—Christian Schools Consortium Academic Scholarship; Grand Canyon University—Faculty Academic Scholarship.

Harrison Carl William Benedict

Grand Canyon University/Major:Business/ Sports Management/ Graphic Design.

Nicholas Sean Bernard

Iowa Western Community College /Major: Diesel Mechanics.

Braeden Asher Chipman

Iowa Western Community College /Major: Health Sciences.

University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Kammer Scholarship.

Samuel Hugo Draus

Iowa Western Community College/Major: Welding.

Aiden James Daly

United States Marine Corps.

Jesus Alejandro Flores

Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Omaha /Major: Business Management.

Susan T. Buffet Scholarship; Gerald and Susan Wirth Scholarship.

Samantha Irene Fredrichs

Wayne State College /Major: Criminal Justice

Wayne State College—Wildcat Excellence Award; LCC—Cheerleading Scholarship; LAA Scholarship.

*Brianna Noel Fulton

Summa Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Omaha /Major: Biology.

University of Nebraska at Omaha—Regent’s Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha—Athletic Scholarship-Track; College of Saint Mary—Athletic Scholarship—Track and Field; Benedictine College—Academic Scholarship; Concordia University—Academic Scholarship; Concordia University—Athletic Scholarship—Track; Augustana University—Presidential Scholarship; Steinhart Foundation—Loyal and Mary Shannon Scholarship; FCSLA College Freshmen Scholarship; Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel/Rotary Scholarship; Eastern Star—Queen Esther Chapter 1 Scholarship; The Mama Carlton Memorial Scholarship; LCC—St. John Bosco Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Education Assistance Award; Mary Sudemeier / Magdalene Parson Pro-life Scholarship; Bill Welsh Memorial Scholarship; LAA Scholarship.

Ashley Darlene Green

Wayne State College /Major: Undecided.

Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Husker Power; Northwest Missouri State University—Green and White Northwest Missouri State; University—University Scholar.

Lindsay Louise Green

Wayne State College /Major: Chemistry

Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment Scholarship; Northwest Missouri State University—Green and White; Northwest Missouri State University—University Scholar.

Bronson Timothy Hall

Joining the work force.

*Emma Marie Heng

Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Lincoln/Major: Business.

University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Husker Power; Northwest Missouri State University—University Scholar; Northwest Missouri State University—Green and White; Commercial State Bank; Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Emmanuel No. 1122; Our Lady of Lourdes Scholarship; Bill Welsh Memorial Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Educational Assistance Award—Kenny White Memorial; LAA Scholarship.

Julieta Martinez-Banderas

Iowa Western Community College /Major: Dental Hygiene.

Gina Nicole McGowen

South Dakota State University /Major: Elementary Education.

*Kameron Lee Monahan

Magna Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Kearney /Major: Business/Sports Management.

University of Nebraska at Kearney—Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney—Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—N Fund Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—David Distinguished; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—We are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship; Wyoming University—Brown and Gold Scholarship; Doane College—Academic Scholarship; LCC—St. John Bosco; LAA Scholarship.

*Karlie Elizabeth Olson

Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Lincoln/Major: Human Development and Family Studies.

University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Husker Power; Northwest Missouri State University —Northwest Merit; Northwest Missouri State University—Green and White; Richard P. and Laurine Kimmel/Rotary Scholarship; NVF—Harry Bischof Memorial Scholarship; LCC—St. Theresa of Calcutta; Knights of Columbus Educational Assistance Award—John and Rita Stukenholtz Memorial; LAA Scholarship.

Jazmin Rodriguez

Wayne State College /Major: Art Education.

Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment; Wayne State College—Art and Design Scholarship; Beta Sigma Phi Alpha Omega Chapter Scholarship; Horatio Alger Aksarben Scholarship; Jim Amerine—St. Catherine Scholarship; Gerald and Susan Wirth Scholarship; VFD—Harry Bischof Scholarship; Elks Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship; Academic Decathlon—Regional / State Scholarship; LCC—St. Francis of Assisi; Knights of Columbus Educational Assistance Award—Mary Wirth Memorial; LAA Scholarship.

Elizabeth Nicole Schnitzer

Peru State College /Major: Undecided.

Peru State College—Cooperating Schools Scholarship; Peru State College Dance Team; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Husker Power; Grand Canyon University—Nursing Scholarship; Midland University—Career Leading Scholarship; Our Lady of Lourdes Scholarship.

*Paul Anthony Shawhan

Summa Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Lincoln/Major: Fisheries and Wildlife / Pre Vet.

University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Omaha—Regents Scholarship.

William Robert Welsh V

Working in the golf industry.

*Andrew Jay Walton

Cum Laude

University of Nebraska at Lincoln/Major: Undecided.

Peru State College—Dean’s Scholarship; Peru State College—Career Scholarship; LCC—St. John Bosco Scholarship; Thomas Funke Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

*Olivia Rose Weninger

Summa Cum Laude

University of Florida /Major: Biology

Baylor University—Dean’s Scholarship; University of Kansas—KU Excellence Scholarship; Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Scholarship; Nebraska City Apple Corps Scholarship; Jim Amerine—St. John of God Scholarship; Kropp Foundation Alternate; Barbara Hohman-Goff Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Educational Assistance Award.

*Zachary Andrew Whitten

Magna Cum Laude

Wayne State College /Major: Elementary and Special Education.

Wayne State College—Leadership Scholarship; University of Nebraska at Kearney—Blue and Gold Award; University of Nebraska at Kearney—Teachers Scholars Academy Alternate; University of Nebraska at Lincoln—Husker Power; Northwest Missouri State University—Bear Cat Advantage; University of South Dakota—Achievement Scholarship; LCC—Saint Theresa of Calcutta; Knights of Columbus Educational Assistance Award; Bill Welsh Memorial Scholarship; Jim Amerine—St. Catherine Scholarship; LAA Scholarship.

Kelsi Lynn Wuelling

Peru State College /Major: Early Childhood Education.

LCC—Cheerleading Scholarship.

Academic All-Conference award recipients were:

Bronze: Lindsay Green, Elizabeth Schnitzer, and Zachary Whitten.

Silver: Brianna Fulton.

Gold: Cameron Monahan, Olivia Weninger, and Paul Shawhan.

Fulton was also presented with the Saint John Paul II Award.

The year 2021 marks 160 years of Catholic education in Nebraska City. The Benedictine Sisters of Pennsylvania assisted St. Benedict’s Parish in founding St. Benedict’s Parochial School in 1861.

Asterisks denote members of the National Honor Society.