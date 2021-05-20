Ground broken for four new homes in NC

Julie Davis

Ground was broken Friday morning a new four-unit housing development in Nebraska City.

The project, which will be constructed on 13th Corso near Irwin Street, will go out for bids next week, said Dan Mauk, executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp.

Plans call for the first two homes, which will feature 3 bedrooms, 2-car garages, and walkout basements, to be completed later this year, he said.

The Southeast Nebraska Development District will be the project’s general contractor.

Funding for the project was made possible through a special disaster recovery allocation of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund in September 2019.

Growing Regional Economic Activity Today Inc. (GREAT) was one of six applicants that received NAHTF Disaster Recovery Housing Project funds

GREAT and developer Andrew Danner combined efforts to provide the $50,000 community match needed to secure the $500,000 grant.

“The flood in 2019 displaced many people,” said Mauk.

He added that the flood inconvenienced many people who work in Nebraska City, but live in Iowa by causing them to have to drive roundabout routes from Iowa to Nebraska City when Interstate 29 and Highway 2 were flooded out.

“Every cloud has a silver lining,” said Amy Kienzler, southeast housing program representative for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, who also mentioned the 2019 flood in her remarks.

She commended GREAT, the Southeast Development District, NCAEDC, the

City of Nebraska City, and Nebraska City Utilities for all their hard work in

getting the project to the groundbreaking phase.

State Senator Julie Slama called Friday’s groundbreaking “encouraging” and said she “is looking forward to many more” such events.