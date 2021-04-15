State Craft Brewery Board seeks industry enhancement proposals by April 30

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board is seeking proposals to fund projects designed to enhance the state’s hop and craft brewery industry. This year, the Board has approximately $100,000 available to fund innovative research, development and marketing projects from growers, industry organizations, state and local agencies, educational groups, and other eligible stakeholders. The deadline to submit proposals is April 30.

“Craft beer continues to be a popular option because consumers are looking for high quality drinks with unique taste profiles and local ties,” said Nebraska Craft Brewery Board Chair Zac Triemert. “These grants represent a big opportunity for those interested in Nebraska’s craft beer industry while helping to keep the businesses in Nebraska successful and competitive.”

According to the national Brewers Association based in Colorado, the United States had more than 6,200 breweries in 2017. Ten years before that, the nation had approximately 1,500 breweries. Currently there are about 67 licensed breweries in Nebraska.

In Nebraska, craft breweries are defined as small, independent breweries producing less than 20,000 barrels of beer per year.

“Craft beers are made by brewers who work hard to create rich and unique flavors that brewers rarely achieve in large breweries,” Triemert said. “The demand for small-batch brews is driving the hop and craft brewery industry forward. Please consider sharing the Boards’ request for project proposals with anyone you think would be interested in applying.”

The state’s Craft Brewery Board consists of seven members appointed by the Governor. The Board represents different aspects of the craft beer industry including brewers, manufacturers, distributors, consumers, and farmers growing barley and hops.

Those interested in receiving grant funds must submit a detailed proposal for review and approval by the Nebraska Craft Brewery Board. Applications, instructions, program guidelines and performance measures are available online at craftbreweryboard.nebraska.gov/application-instructions and must be postmarked or sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by April 30.

Project proposals are for fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). All approved projects must be completed by June 30, 2022. Project proposals must clearly explain how the funds will be used and how they will enhance the competitiveness of Nebraska’s craft beer industry.

The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board’s next meeting is May 13. Grant applicants will be asked to attend to present their projects to the Board. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Casey Foster, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, at 402-471-4876, or by email at casey.foster@nebraska.gov.