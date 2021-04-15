Southeast District Health Department pauses use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska City News-Press

The Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendations.

On Tuesday, April 13th, CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide after receiving reports of a rare but severe type of blood clot in individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine.

Vaccine safety is closely monitored by health care providers and local, state, and federal partners. Only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine across the United States. The pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.

SEDHD is communicating the pause to healthcare providers and pharmacies across the district. Individuals who have received the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine and develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported into the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov.

There are currently no recommendations to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. These two vaccines should be provided in place of the Johnson & Johnson /Janssen vaccine until further notice.

For more information, see the official FDA-CDC release:

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/joint-cdc-and-fda-statement-johnson- johnson-covid-19-vaccine