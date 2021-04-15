City's strategic plan to be focus of NC Council special meeting tomorrow

The Nebraska City City Council will host a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. tomorrow (April 16) at the MRB-Lewis and Clark Center, 100 Valmont Dr.

Agenda items include an overview of the strategic planning process and goals; strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) of priority topics; identifying strategic goals, issues, and key objectives; and development and discussion of action plans.

This meeting is open to the public.