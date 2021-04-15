Bighorn sheep lottery permit applications begin Monday, April 19

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2021 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning April 19.

The application period ends Aug. 6, and the permit will be drawn later that month. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents are eligible for the lottery.

Apply at a Nebraska Game and Parks office or at OutdoorNebraska.org. The 2021 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 30 – Dec. 22, 2021.