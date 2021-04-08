Nebraska DHHS provides weekly case count of COVID-19 across state

Nebraska City News-Press

Hospitalizations in Nebraska due to COVID-19 have increased, with 151 patients currently hospitalized. Nebraska hospitals cared for an average of 134 COVID-19 patients a day over the last seven days. Daily averages in prior weeks were 106, 121, and 124 COVID-19 patients.

The ages of those hospitalized are trending younger; the average age in January was 61, in March it was 51. The causes are that a significant portion of the older population have been vaccinated and that the number of variants in Nebraska are increasing, which are more infectious and cause more serious illness to younger people.

As of Tuesday, the latest statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 212,785. To date, a total of 164,680 Nebraskans testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nebraska is 2,183.

After weeks of decline, the number of cases are rising in the United States. In Nebraska, the number of newly reported cases have also risen with a daily average of 491 new positive cases in the last week, compared to 344 daily cases two weeks ago. Averages for positive cases are now based on specimen collection instead of lab report dates, which provides a more precise view of COVID-19 cases. Data from previous days is updated as lab results are received.

The state has confirmed the presence of four COVID-19 variant strains; an additional type of California variant (B1.427), which is little different from the original one, has been reported this past week. The B.1.1.7 variant was originally identified in the United Kingdom, the B.1.427/B1.429 variants have surfaced in California, and the P1 variant is from Brazil. A total of 237 of these variants of concern have been identified in the state. To date, 187 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, 48 cases of the B1.427/B1.429 variant, and 2 cases of the P1 variant have been identified in Nebraska. All available vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and the new Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals vaccine, appear to be effective against these variants.

Although caution is required because of many the many unknowns surrounding the new variant strains, vaccines remain the greatest hope for returning to normal. Widespread vaccinations can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All approved vaccines were shown to prevent hospitalization and deaths related to COVID-19.

For more information on this week's COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/DHHS-COVID-19-Weekly-Update-04072021.aspx