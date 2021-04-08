Southeast Community College now offers biotechnology program

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College is now offering a biotechnology program with certificate, diploma and associate degree options. Some classes can be taken as early as the upcoming summer term, while the major portion of the program begins this fall semester. Core classes will be at the Lincoln campus, while others are available in Beatrice and online. This is the only program of its kind in Nebraska.

“Biotechnology is a great career field for those who love learning about science and want to apply that knowledge to help create solutions to the challenges our society faces in important areas like healthcare, food and fuel,” said Tracy Niday, program co-director.

Interested students can explore the three award options: A certificate (two semesters), a diploma (three semesters) or an associate of science degree (four semesters). All courses are transferable to a four-year institution as either a degree requirement or a science elective. Students should check with their transfer institution to ensure transferability.

Co-director Misty Wehling said there are many career options in this field, including lab and research assistants, cell culture technicians, animal lab technologists, quality control analysts, and more.

“Local industry is expanding and developing novel technologies and needs a highly trained workforce,” Wehling said. “SCC’s stackable credentials, certificate, diploma, and associate degrees, are specifically designed to meet industry needs and provide a seamless pathway from high school to a bachelor’s degree.”

“It’s an exciting program with high potential of impact in helping the Biotechnology workforce,” said Niraj Patel, director of operations at NEOGEN.

SCC is the only community college in Nebraska to offer this program. Wehling said classes are flexible with online, hybrid and face-to-face deliveries. For more information about the program, click here: https://www.southeast.edu/biotechnology/