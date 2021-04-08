PSC announces Bobcat Open Golf Classic date is May 28

Nebraska City News-Press

Peru State athletic department officials have announced their annual spring Bobcat Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 28.

It will be held at the Table Creek Golf Course west of Nebraska City.

Brenda Lutz, tournament director, and Wayne Albury, athletic director, are happy to be able to have the tournament on its “normal” date and time of year after having to move last year's event to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a slight change in the day’s event as registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start to begin at 9 a.m.

A lunch will be provided following the tournament. There will still be a silent auction and other opportunities for all to participate in that day.

This is a fun tournament where those interested in Bobcat athletics can come and meet with various Bobcat coaches. You can connect with your fellow alumni and friends and compete for hole and flight prizes.

The cost is $400 per team of four or $100 per individual, which includes green fees, carts, and the meal.

For more information about the golf tournament, please contact Brenda Lutz at 402-872-2350 or by email at blutz@peru.edu.

The registration deadline for the tournament is Friday, May 14.