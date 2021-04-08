Nemaha NRD parks now open for season

Nebraska City News-Press

Services at the Nemaha NRD's parks were reinstated April 1 at Kirkman's Cove, Iron Horse Trail Lake, Duck Creek Recreation Area, and Wirth Brothers Lake.

Areas in each park that were gated over the winter are now open, and water and electricity have been turned on.

Keep in mind you must have an NNRD park permit for your vehicle; they are available at each park for $5/day; or you may request an annual permit for $15 through our website, in person at our office during normal business hours, or through the collection envelopes at the parks (your permit will be mailed to you within 14 days, if possible).

Please also note that the daily camping fee in the electrical RV campgrounds has increased to $16/night in 2021.