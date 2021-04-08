Keep NC Beautiful receives 2020 President's Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful

Nebraska City News-Press

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, has presented Keep Nebraska City Beautiful with its 2020 President’s Circle Award. The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green, and beautiful communities.

In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep Nebraska City Beautiful has met standards of merit of Keep America Beautiful by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index; calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio; and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify Nebraska City’s community. Keep Nebraska City Beautiful is one of nearly 700 community-based affiliates in the Keep America Beautiful network whose programs, initiatives, and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.

“Each year, our dynamic affiliate network carries out our shared mission at the state, county, and municipal levels across the country,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman, PhD. “By engaging volunteers, building partnerships, and executing innovative programming, our affiliates demonstrate purpose and create collective impact through a national movement with local execution built around mutually reinforcing activities.”

“We take pride in doing our best to keep Nebraska City litter free. Every year we have had more organizations participate in our Great American Cleanup and Neighborhood Cleanups,” said Sally DuBois, Executive Director, Keep Nebraska City Beautiful. “We have goals for 2021 to work more on recycling within the community and more beautification projects.”