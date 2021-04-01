Nebraska DHHS provides weekly COVID-19 case count update

As of Tuesday, March 30, the latest statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 209,346.

After weeks of decline followed by a steady plateau, coronavirus cases are rising again in the United States.

In Nebraska, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that newly reported cases are steady but rose 9 percent for the week of March 16-29.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from 230 new cases per day on March 13 to 291 new cases per day this past Saturday.

To date, a total of 162,560 Nebraskans testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nebraska is 2,180.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly and there are currently 116 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19. Nebraska hospitals cared for an average of 106 COVID-19 patients a day over the last seven days. Daily averages in prior weeks were 121, 124, and 139 COVID-19 patients. Since November 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped almost 90%.

Widespread vaccinations can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All approved vaccines were shown to prevent hospitalization and deaths related to COVID-19. The daily average of new positive cases in the last week currently stands at 246, as compared to 232 daily cases last week. Averages for positive cases are now based on specimen collection instead of lab report dates, which provides a more precise view of COVID-19 cases. Data from previous days is updated as lab results are received.

To learn more about COVID-19 in Nebraska, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/DHHS-COVID-19-Weekly-Update-03312021.aspx