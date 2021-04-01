COVID-19 cases surge 16.3% in Nebraska

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Nebraska in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.3% as 2,036 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,750 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nebraska ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 442,676 reported cases of coronavirus, an increase of 16.2% from the week before. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Nebraska, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Webster, Nuckolls and Dixon counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Douglas County, with 824 cases; Lancaster County, with 325 cases; and Sarpy County, with 268. Weekly case counts rose in 37 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Douglas, Webster and Platte counties.

Nebraska ranked 23rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 29.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 28.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows.

In the week ending Sunday, Nebraska reported administering another 106,278 vaccine doses, compared to 109,092 the week before that. In all, Nebraska reported it has administered 881,787 doses.

Across Nebraska, cases fell in 38 counties, with the best declines in York, Hall and Polk counties.

In Nebraska, 40 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, eight people were reported dead.

A total of 208,424 people in Nebraska have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,175 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 30,262,377 people have tested positive and 549,335 people have died.